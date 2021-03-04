SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Troi!

This girl is as clingy as can be. When she sees you her whole body shakes with excitement!

She’s a medium-sized dog with a very soft temperament.

Troi is already crate trained and does great with kids. She would love a playmate so if you already have dogs she’s a great fit for you.

If you’re looking for some unconditional love, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Troi your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.