SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Tootsie.

This fluffy gal is shy and timid. She does tend to be more comfortable with women, but she’ll warm up to the man of the house if you give her time.

Her temporary foster mom has had her for about of year and she says Tootsie is more than ready to get adopted.

Tootsie was rescued in partnership with One Love Animal Rescue. She and 23 other dogs were found chained up. The other 22 have been adopted and Tootsie will be the last to go.

Tootsie plays well with other animals, loves a good squeaky toy, and long walks.

If you’re looking for a bundle of love, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Tootsie your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.