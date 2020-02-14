Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Tom Sawyer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet Tom Sawyer. He’s a 5 to 8 years old beagle, which makes him a mature man but not too old to have fun.

His foster mom says he loves other dogs and he has a really calm disposition.

He loves to hang out on the couch. Tom Sawyer is a little bit bashful towards people at first but he warms up really quickly.

His foster mom says he actually never makes a peep and he has a really big heart.

You don’t have to be alone this Valentine’s Day. Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.

