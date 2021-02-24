SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Tillie!

Meet Ms. Tillie, our perfect pet of the week! This girl has such a vibe to her. She’s so playful and lively.

This girl is just under one year old so she’s got a lot of energy. She loves to cuddle and dance.

Tillie’s best fit would be with an active family. She does well with other dogs, but does not like cats.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Tillie your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.