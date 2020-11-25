SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Tallulah!

Tallulah had nine puppies less than a week ago. She’s doing great, but sometimes moms have a tough time getting adopted themselves.

Tallulah came from Chatham County Animal Services and has had no issues. She’s sweet, calm, loving and fully housebroken. Overall, Tallulah would make a great dog to welcome into any family.

If you’re looking for an awesome dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Tallulah your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org

Tallulah’s puppies will be available for adoption after the new year.