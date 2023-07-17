SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week our adorable Perfect Pet got her name, Swiper, after eating six grilled cheese sandwiches, three tacos and a family-sized bag of Cheetos in the front seat of Renegade Paws Rescue car taking her on her “freedom ride.”

This eventful car ride happened when Renegade took her out of Chatham County Animal Services, where she likely would have been euthanized.

Swiper is gentle and cuddly. She is about 5 years old and very calm. She is great with other dogs and would be the perfect addition to any home looking to add a little love.

Swiper is looking for a foster or adopter. If you think she is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.