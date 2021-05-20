SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Spock!

This cute bully pup is as cuddly and floppy as it gets. He’s only 10 weeks old, but he’s neutered and ready to go home with a loving family.

Spock is strikingly beautiful with his blue eyes and smooth gray coat. He also loves to play with others dogs and cats. He gives the best kisses and loves to glue himself by your side.

Puppies are great gifts, but remember, they are a lot of work!

If you’re looking for a sweet little nugget, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Spock your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.