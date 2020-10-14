SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Snakebite Woody!

This pup got his interesting name after he was found with snake bite wounds all over his face. Thanks to Chatham County Animal Services, he’s doing much better is ready to find a forever home.

Snakebite Woody’s favorite things are crunching around on fall leaves outside and snuggling with his foster family.

He’s also smart, well-behaved, and gets along great with other dogs.

If you’re looking for a fall-loving friend, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Snakebite Woody your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org