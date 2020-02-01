Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Smoke

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is Smoke, the 2-year-old black lab mix.

Smoke is a very social dog and instantly loves everyone he meets. He’s great at riding in the car and likes to take a trip to the dog park to make new friends and play.

Smoke’s foster parent says he’ll match your energy. If you’re ready to run and play, he is too. If you’re trying to just hang out on the couch, Smoke is more than happy to cuddle up next to you.

If you’d like to adopt Smoke, put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.