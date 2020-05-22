SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Smiley.

She’s about three years old and her foster mom says she’s never met a stranger.

She gets along with everyone including dogs, kids and adults. Smiley would prefer to be in a household without cats.

Smiley’s personality is very laid back. She likes to run around outside for about 10 minutes. Then she’s ready to come inside and cuddle on the couch. Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.