SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is Sir, and he is quite the gentleman.

Sir is eight years old and is friendly, but calm. He loves to curl up on the couch and enjoy a good scratch. Sir’s foster mom says he is extremely polite and rarely barks.

Sir also gets along with everyone from kids to cats and other dogs.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue and make Sir your Perfect Pet today!

You can call Renegade Paws Rescue at 912-665-6046 or email at info@renegadepawsrescue.org.