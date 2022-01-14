SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Shaft!

Shaft is the sweetest puppy! He’s not ready to come home just yet due to his special medical needs. This perfect pup is currently living with a medical foster, but keep checking the Renegade Paws Rescue website for updates on his availability.

Shaft is full of energy – he loves treats, cuddles and hanging out! He is great with other dogs and children and he is ready to find his forever home.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue once he is posted to the site.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.