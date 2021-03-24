SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Seavy.

This beautiful Pitbull mix is around 4 years old. She has a smooth coat and the cutest ears.

Her temporary foster mom says she’s a chill dog who loves to play with kids. Seavy does take a little bit to warm up to other dogs, but she’s great once she gets comfortable.

Overall, this cute pooch is very mild-tempered and a wonderful family dog.

If you’re looking for some unconditional love, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Seavy your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.