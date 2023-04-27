SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is the sweet and happy Scoop! Scoop is about 7 years old and is happy to play or spend all day sunbathing.

Scoop was found chained to a tree before being rescued by Renegade Paws Rescue, but he still immediately loves and welcomes every human he meets.

Scoop is cat and kid-friendly. He would do better in a home without other dogs.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting this sweet boy, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.