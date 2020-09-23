SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Sammy!

Sammy is just under a year old and is very friendly. He wants to be best buds with every person and dog he meets. A perfect day for Sammy would include swimming in the pool or splashing around in the water hose.

Sammy was a stray and has made major progress with his behavior. Since moving into his foster home, he’s learned to use a crate, learned to sit, and developed fantastic social skills.

If you’re looking for a friend, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Sammy your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.