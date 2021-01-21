SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Richard a.ka. ‘Dickie”!

This spunky hound is just shy of one year old. He’s one big ball of energy who loves to play.

His temporary foster family says he’s extremely sociable and loves the company of other dogs. We pegged him the “New Year’s Resolution” puppy because he’s sure to keep you active.

Processed with VSCO with dog3 preset

If you’re looking for a spirited companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Richard your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.