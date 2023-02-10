Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – This week our Perfect Pet is Rafiki, who Renegade Paws Rescue recently rescued from the euthanasia list at Chatham County Animal Services. He is young and playful–around 3 years old–but well-mannered and great for any family. Rafiki is dog friendly and greets all new people with a wagging tail.

Rafiki is single this Valentine’s Day and looking for love and cuddles!

If you’d like to have Rafiki join your family, please apply on the Renegade Paws Rescue website.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.