SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Prancer!

Prancer is just a year old and he has the sweetest face. He wiggles his little tail when he meets new people and gets along with everyone.

Prancer enjoys playing with stuffed animals and snuggling. He’s quiet, he’s crate trained, and he would thrive in a home with another dog.

If you’re looking for a best friend, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Prancer your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org