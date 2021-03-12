SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Pork Chop a.ka. “The Chop”!

Pork Chop is our official St. Pat’s princess of the week. She’s a sassy lassie with a ton of energy and love to give. This girl is going to grow big so her forever family will need a lot of room.

She’s a four-month-old pup who loves to sunbathe and play with other dogs. If her beautiful coat and floppy ears aren’t enough to sell you, she also gives the best doggy kisses.

If you’re looking for a puppy with some attitude, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Pork Chop your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.