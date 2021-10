As I walked into our studio on Victory Drive getting ready to cover the biggest storm of my career, I had a sinking feeling in my stomach. I was about to play a big role in helping our viewers through what was likely the most disruptive, destructive, and potentially deadliest storm of many of their lives; a responsibility I took very seriously.

I didn't know exactly what it would look like when it was finally safe to go back outside, and on a personal level, how long it would be until I got to sleep in my own bed again. WSAV is the place I would be calling home indefinitely as Hurricane Matthew unleashed its fury on our area.