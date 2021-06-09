SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Peach!

This bully is not shy at all and loves to give kisses. She’s great with dogs, kids, and people in general.

Peach is great at reading the room and she won’t hesitate to smile for pictures.

She’s our very first Perfect Pet to be featured at Renegade Paws Rescue’s new adoption center. The facility is located on Waters Avenue. On June 3rd, volunteers celebrated two years of doing amazing rescue work in the Savannah community!

Peach has been with the rescue shelter for a long time. She’s so ready to be adopted. She’s a strong independent lady and deserves a loving home.

Renegade Paws Rescue is also selling awesome t-shirts to fund all the work they’re doing in our community. If you’d like to support them you can click here.

If you’re looking for a kind pal, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Peach your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find her forever family.