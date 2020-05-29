SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Pablo. Pablo is a distinguished gentleman and gets along with everyone.

He loves to be around small children and dogs.

Pablo is very chill. He doesn’t mind being held at all.

His foster mom says his favorite things to do are cuddle on the couch, sleep late and go on long wagon rides.

If you’re looking for a calm, polite senior pup put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Pablo your perfect pet.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.