SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Nico!

Nico is the sweetest puppy! He loves to play, cuddle, go for walks and get lots of pets.

Nico is full of energy – he is great with other dogs and children and he is ready to find his forever home.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue once he is posted to the site.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.