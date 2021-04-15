Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Napoleon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is fun-sized and cute as can be!

Napoleon is a Chihuahua mix who loves chew toys and walks in the park.

Renegade Paws rescued him from a hoarding situation, but he’s come a long way since then. He warms up to folks pretty quickly and has an affinity for snuggles.

Napoleon is still learning how to be social with other dogs, but he is great with kids.

If you’re looking for a little buddy, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Napoleon your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.