SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Mr. Gibs.

This shy boy is looking for a loving safe home to grow and learn.

Like some of us, he had a rough start and just wants some stability in his life. Mr. Gibs is clingy in the best way, loves snuggles, and naps on the couch.

This good boy is a 4-year-old hound mix with a sweet temper.

If you’re looking for a loving companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Richard your Perfect Pet! He’s ready to find his forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.