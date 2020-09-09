SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Miles!

Miles is 6 years old and he’s a total gentleman. He sits and waits before eating and going outside, and he’s super smart. He knows lots of tricks, including sit and shake.

Miles enjoys sunbathing and going for walks, but his foster mom says he’s happiest when he’s chilling at home getting some hugs.

If you’re looking for a well-behaved, gentle, senior dog, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Miles your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.