SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s perfect pet is the fun and spontaneous McCoy!

McCoy is a 2-year-old hound dog mix weighing about 50 lbs. McCoy is dog friendly and would make a great addition to a family looking for a dog that will always make them smile.

He loves playing with other dogs and doing what hound dogs do best—snacking.

If you’re not looking for a permanent commitment but still really like McCoy? He is also available to be fostered. Currently housed at Renegade HQ, McCoy would love nothing more than a couch to stretch out and a family to show him the ropes of living indoors.

You can adopt McCoy by visiting the Renegade Paws Rescue website.

For more information, call 912-665-6046 or email info@renegadepawsrescue.org.