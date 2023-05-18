SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week on Perfect Pet, we are doing something a little different. This is our first two-time Perfect Pet!

We thought it was only fair because this pup is something really special.

Meet McCoy, a hound who has one of the best temperaments you’ll see. He is dog, cat and kid-friendly. He would do great in any loving home.

McCoy has been at the Renegade Paws Rescue shelter the longest out of all of the dogs. He is also the dog Renegade uses to temperament-test all new dogs because, yes, he really is that sweet!

McCoy has stolen the hearts of WSAV and we are very invested in him finding his forever home.

If you think that could be you, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.