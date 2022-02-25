SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Maybelline!

Maybelline may be a little shy, but once she gets to know you she is super sweet! She is good with dogs and people. She is looking for a home where she can enjoy long naps and cuddle sessions.

If you are looking for a chill and loving four-legged pal to add to your family, Maybelline is the perfect pet for you!

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.