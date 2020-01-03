Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Luna

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Get ready to be moonstruck by this week’s perfect pet. Luna has everything any family could want.

Luna came from Chatham County Animal Services back in July.

Luna is being fostered through Renegade Paws Rescue. She is the perfect pet for any home.

She is great with kids, cats, dogs. She’s happy to chill on the couch or she’s happy to play and go for a walk.

She’s super smart. Luna also wears tutus and rocks them.



If you’d like to adopt Luna, you can find her through Renegade Paws Rescue. You can call them at 912-665-6046 or email at info@renegadepawsrescue.org.