Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Lauren!

Lauren is still a puppy, she’s about 9 months old and looking for her forever home. She is one of the sweetest, calmest dogs out there.

Lauren is dog, cat and kid friendly! She would make a great addition to any family looking to add a little love to the bunch.

If you think Lauren is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.