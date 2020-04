SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kiwi is just like any other pet. She plays in the backyard. She sleeps inside in her bed. She even splashes around in a kiddie pool!

Kiwi’s foster mom says Kiwi would thrive in a home with dogs she can be friends with and a large backyard for her to run around.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.