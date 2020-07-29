SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Kitchen!

Kitchen got his interesting name because he was found on Sadie’s Kitchen Road in Ellabell. Now, he’s looking for a forever home.

This awesome pup is between one and two years old. He’s calm and relaxed with a playful streak. If you adopt Kitchen, you’ll have a friend for life.

Kitchen gets along with cats, dogs, and people of all ages. He’s learning basic commands and walks great on a leash.

If you’re looking for a goofy, easy-going companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Kitchen your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org