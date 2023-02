SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Khonshu.

Khonshu is about a 2- to 3-year-old Husky mix who is looking for a foster or a forever home.

Khonshu is great with kids, loves other dogs, and is very energetic and is happy to play.

To fill out an application to foster or adopt Khonshu, visit renegadepawsrescue.org.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.