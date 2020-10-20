SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Junior!

Junior is 9 years old and is a total sweetheart. He’s a senior dog, but is young at heart! He enjoys living an active lifestyle and going on daily walks.

Junior would be a great fit in any home, because he gets along with other dogs and people of all ages.

If you’re interested in adopting Junior, contact Georgia Rescue, Rehabilitation and Relocation (GRRR) at 912-695-2415 or information@grrrsavesdogs.org.

GRRR is dedicated to rescuing all dogs, specifically senior dogs and dogs with disabilities. Learn more about the rescue organization, here.