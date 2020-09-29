SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, June Bug!

June Bug isn’t even a year old yet, and she’s already so well mannered. She’s potty trained and goes to daycare at the Hipster Hound, where she has made friends with everyone.

June Bug loves to snuggle and eat healthy. Her foster family says her favorite snacks are bananas and cucumbers!

A family with experience raising a German Shepard would be ideal for June Bug. She’s also do well with a family with an active lifestyle.

If you’re looking for a sweet, beautiful companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make June Bug your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.