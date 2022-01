SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Juke!

Juke is a very playful girl.

She loves cuddling and is looking for the perfect family.

Juke loves getting attention and she might do better as an only dog.

Juke loves walks, belly rubs and toys.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue once she is posted to the site.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.