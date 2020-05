SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Jeannie.

Jeannie has a very nice personality and loves people. Jeannie’s foster mom said she’s a total homebody and will be best as the only dog in the house because she loves all the attention.

Jeannie’s well behaved. She’s house broken and she doesn’t need to sleep in a crate at night.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.