Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – This week our Perfect Pet is one of the sweetest girls you will meet —Jamie Homestar!

Jamie is a mother, and now that all of her puppies are adopted, it’s time for her to find her forever home too! She is sweet and quiet and would do great in almost any home.

Jamie is dog, cat and kid friendly. She also has some of the coolest ears you’ll ever see!

If you think Jamie Homestar is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.