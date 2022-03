SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Hiccup!

Hiccup is the sweetest pup! He is about four months old and he is looking for a loving family. He loves cuddles, scratches and playtime!

If you are looking for an adorable four-legged pal to add to your family, Hiccup is ready to adopt!

If you’d like to adopt this furry guy, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.