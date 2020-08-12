SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Hemingway!

Hemingway is about 5 years old and is a friend to all. He gets along with other dogs, cats and people of all ages.

This dog loves to be inside. Hemingway’s foster mom says he enjoys going for a short walk, but is always excited to come inside where the air conditioning is. Relatable, right?

Hemingway is well-behaved and hardly ever barks. He also likes going for car rides and snuggling on the couch.

If you’re looking for a calm, kindhearted companion, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Hemingway your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.