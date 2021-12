SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Hayward!

Hayward is the most, really lovable dog. He is a super sweet dog. Very friendly. One of his favorite things is to lay up on the couch and cuddle.

He would do great with a family that has kids and other dogs.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.