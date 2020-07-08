SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Greta!

Greta is great. She is around 2-years-old and is deaf. Her foster mom says she’s just like regular dog who loves to play outside, eat treats and sleep late.

Greta hardly ever barks, is well-behaved, and knows how to sit. She enjoys exercise and would make a great running partner.

If you’re looking for a gentle, kind-hearted pup, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Greta your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.