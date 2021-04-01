SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Graceland.

Miss. Graceland is a mama of 10! All of her babies have been adopted so now it’s her turn.

She’s one of Renegade Paws longest residents and she’s very loved by everyone. Graceland has a tendency to mean mug, but trust me she is so sweet.

Graceland loves to snuggle and play in water. She takes some time to warm up to other dogs, but she loves people.

If you’re looking for a low maitenance pup, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Graceland your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.