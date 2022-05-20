SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s National Rescue Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than with this week’s Perfect Pet.

Gimlet is a sweetheart, equal parts playful and couch potato.

She’d make for a perfect family dog as she’s always happy and gets along great with kids and other dogs, too.

Whether you’re looking to go out on an adventure or curl up and cozy at home, Gimlet’s your girl.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.