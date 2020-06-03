SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Fugi. Fugi is an 8-month-old puppy full of energy.

She loves to play, go for runs, and take a long nap on the couch after getting some exercise.

Fugi is great with other dogs and is friendly to people of all ages, including young children. Her foster family says she hasn’t yet been introduced to cat and she’d likely do well at a home with plenty of yard room.

Put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Fugi your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.