SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Frankie!

Frankie is a lab mix.

Frankie is a well behaved dog.

She loves to play outside.

She loves to play with her toys and be around a family.

If you’d like to have this furry friend join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.