SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet Fitz. Fitz was rescued from a hoarding situation a few weeks ago, but now he’s looking to start his new life.

Fitz loves everything. He loves squeaky toys. He loves cuddling. He loves other dogs. He really loves to meet new people.

Fitz’s foster mom says he’s recently taking a liking to belly rubs, people-watching out the window and walking downtown.

Put in an application at Renegade Paws Rescue today! Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.