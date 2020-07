SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Edina!

Edina is easy going and full of love. She enjoys going on walks and splashing around at the pool, but her favorite thing to do is to lay around the house and be lazy.

She doesn’t need a crate and is great with cats, dogs, and children of all ages.

If you’re looking for a laid back girl, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Edina your Perfect Pet!

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.