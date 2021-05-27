SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Edina!

Edina’s foster mom would say her butt is her best feature mostly because she shakes it every time she sees you.

She’s a chunky monkey, but very sweet and low maintenance. She’s house trained and doesn’t really have any bad habits, other than chasing squirrels around the yard.

Edina is an older gal, but don’t worry, she can keep up.

If you’re looking for an easy family pet, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue today and make Edina your Perfect Pet! She’s ready to find her forever family.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.